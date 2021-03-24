ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
Heavy rain lashes different parts of KP

Recorder Report 24 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: Heavy downpour lashed different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the provincial metropolis on Tuesday, and turned the weather pleasant while the upper areas of the province received light snow during the last 24 hours.

The shower coupled with a windstorm that started last evening, continued till Tuesday. The rain broke the long dry spell in the province, which also caused severe difficulties to residents in the provincial capital where rainwater inundated low-lying areas blocking drains and badly disrupting communication systems.

Main roads in the provincial capital were inundated as rainwater was flowing in the streets and roads due to blockage of drains.

Including a minor girl four persons injured in four separate rain related events in various localities of Landi Kotal, subdivision Khyber.

Pak-Afghan highway was suspended for all kinds of traffic for six hours at Wali Khel section of Landi Kotal because of heavy flooding.

During the next 24 hours, the met office has predicted more widespread rain with wind and thunderstorm (snowfall over high mountains) is expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and a few hailstorms are also expected in the province.

It added that heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Chitral, Upper Dir, Upper Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra & Battagram districts, Flash flooding in the river, streams & local nullahs, Urban flooding in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Abbottabad & D I Khan.

According to the met office, rain Recorded in (mm): Malamjaba 65, Dir 51, Peshawar (City 41, Airport 49), Mirkhani 43, Kakul 42, Cherat 40, Saidu Sharif 38, Timergara & Pattan (each) 34, Drosh 31, Parachinar 25, Takht Bhai 24, Balakot 23, Bannu & Kalam (each) 19, Chitral 18 and D.I.Khan 11. Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature: Kalam -3.

Meanwhile, the Rescue-1122 has carried out relief activities in rain-hit areas across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Peshawar, a team of Rescue-1122 has conducted operations for removing rain water accumulated in streets and houses indifferent parts of the city.

Giving details to the media, District Emergency Officer Peshawar, Dr Mir Alam Khan said that the heavy rain has inundated water in houses, roads and major places in Palosi, Badhber, Pishtakhara, Doura Road and Kharkhano areas.

The official said the Rescue-1122 has launched operation early morning by using heavy machinery to remove the accumulated rain water from the aforementioned areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

rain heavy rain rainwater

