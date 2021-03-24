ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Difference between ‘bum’ and ‘bomb’

Anjum Ibrahim 24 Mar 2021

“I guess making a fashion statement is the antithesis of religion.”

“You come up with some real bum ideas!”

“Bomb as in atom bomb - akin to the expected impact of Pakistan Democratic Movement resignations en masse, a la Bilawal Bhutto Zardari?”

“I said bum not bomb. Besides you know as well as I that The Khan’s Third Wife has opted to not, I repeat not, lead a public life and so any comment…”

“Hey, I ain’t talking about her fashion statement – and as far as I know not even members of the PDM make any reference to her, certainly not Maryam Nawaz…”

“That reminds me Lord Byron wrote she walks in beauty, like the night of cloudless climes and starry skies…”

“Wow, you really are a fan!”

“The trouble with you is that you always jump the gun so please hear me out. See I am reminded of Lord Byron’s poem because Maryam Nawaz epitomizes chaadar aur chaar diwari where ever she sleeps in the night, remember what happened in a Karachi hotel…”

“Translated chaadar aur chaar diwari means a proper place for a woman is behind a veil and within the four walls of her home and that’s what The Khan’s Third Wife does and not Maryam Nawaz!”

“On a technical point, in a jail cell would the chaadar aur chaar diwari principle apply day and night?”

“Don’t be facetious. Anyway when I said a fashion statement has no room in religion I was not referring to our politicians but to Tirath Singh Rawat, newly appointed chief minister of Uttarakhand, who while addressing a workshop organised by the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights referred to a woman he met on the flight accompanied by two children wearing boots, jeans ripped on the knees, and several bracelets on her arm and queried you run an NGO, wear jeans ripped at the knees, move about in society, children are with you, what values will you teach?”

“Maryam Nawaz has never been photographed wearing ripped jeans – her only concession to her vast wealth has been fur coats and fur lined shawls and foreign shoes and…”

“Oh shush!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Maryam Nawaz PDM ideas

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Difference between ‘bum’ and ‘bomb’

TCP invites bids for sale of sweeping sugar

PM spells out govt’s welfare initiatives

PSMA chairman summoned by NAB

Power distribution companies: World Bank proposes ‘Pakistan Model’ for private participation

PD prepares draft of new refinery policy

Rejecting US peace plan, Ghani to offer election in six months

Hopes low for progress at India, Pakistan’s first talks in 3 years

Modi says India desires cordial relations with ‘people of Pakistan’

Powell sees ‘strengthening’ US recovery but struggle continues

Govt to receive first purchase of over 1m doses of Chinese vaccines

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.