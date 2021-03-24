ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Dozens die in migrant ship fire off Libya

AFP 24 Mar 2021

ROME: Roughly 60 migrants are presumed dead after their boat engine caught fire off the Libyan coast during an attempted Mediterranean crossing, a rescue charity said on Tuesday.

Alarm Phone, a volunteer-run Mediterranean rescue hotline, said it had spoken to survivors of the March 18 accident in which the engine of a wooden boat carrying more than 100 people caught fire. “Several survivors reported to Alarm Phone that there had been more victims than survivors,” the group said in a statement. Also on Tuesday, European humanitarian group SOS Mediterranee said Italy would allow 116 migrants to leave its Ocean Viking ship after they were rescued in two operations last week off the coast of Libya. “Relief on board the Ocean Viking after several days of bad weather. The Italian authorities have allocated the port of Augusta, in Sicily, for the disembarkation of 116 rescued people,” the charity wrote on Twitter.

More than 1,200 migrants died last year trying to reach Europe by crossing the Mediterranean, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Since January, 295 migrants have died or gone missing while trying to make the journey.

Alarm Phone said they were initially contacted by someone on the boat and Libyan authorities told them shortly after that 45 people had been rescued and five bodies retrieved.

