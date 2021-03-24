ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
European stocks ease

Reuters 24 Mar 2021

ROTTERDAM/LONDON: European stocks eased from a one-year peak on Tuesday, as a new wave of coronavirus infection and fresh lockdown in Germany raised fears of a slow economic recovery from the pandemic shock.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4% after a new round of sanctions aimed at China hit Asian markets.

The German DAX dropped 0.4% after Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday decided to extend lockdown until April 18 and called on citizens to stay at home for five days over the Easter holidays.

Swedish truckmaker Volvo slumped 6.4% after it warned that a shortage of semiconductors would have a substantial impact on production in the second quarter.

Its stock weighed on Europe’s industrial goods and services sector, while automakers slid 1.8% to give back some of their recent gains.

Travel & leisure stocks fell again, with British Airways-owner IAG, easyJet and travel company TUI down more than 4%.

British Health minister Matt Hancock said fines of 5,000 pounds ($6,900) will be introduced for people from England who try to travel abroad before the end of June. Swiss drugmaker Roche fell 1.2% after it dropped a late-stage trial of its Huntington’s disease hopeful, tominersen.

Swiss online pharmacy chain Zur Rose surged to the top of STOXX 600 after Morgan Stanley started coverage with an “overweight” rating.

Shares in online reviews platform Trustpilot jumped 14% in their London stock market debut. The company priced the IPO at 265 pence per share, giving it a market capitalisation of 1.08 billion pounds ($1.49 billion).

“The market is taking the view that recovery is going to be delayed because things are not getting better for the time being,” said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays.

“But as long as the vaccine efficacy is not being put into question, we think investors will look through short-term volatility.”

The STOXX 600 last week climbed to their highest level since February, recouping most of the pandemic-driven losses on hopes that vaccination drives and stimulus measures will spur a strong economic rebound.

