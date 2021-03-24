ANL 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.35%)
ASC 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
ASL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.51%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
DGKC 125.65 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.74%)
EPCL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.68%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
FFBL 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.94%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
JSCL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
PAEL 33.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
PIBTL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.78%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
PTC 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.12%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 41.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.94%)
TRG 146.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.7%)
UNITY 30.03 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.98%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,902 Increased By ▲ 10.41 (0.21%)
BR30 25,537 Increased By ▲ 180.85 (0.71%)
KSE100 45,481 Increased By ▲ 73.69 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,773 Increased By ▲ 23.4 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Early trade in New York: Dollar strengthens

Reuters Updated 24 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar rose against a basket of most major currencies on Tuesday, while yields on US Treasuries dipped, as fears about the lasting impact of the coronavirus crisis resurfaced.

The dollar index was last up 0.38% at 92.1330, reversing course from Monday when it dipped but hovered below four-month highs.

Yields on US Treasuries also slipped again, at 1.654%.

The dollar index has gained around 2.4% so far in 2021, as investors see the relatively quick rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and stimulus spending in the United States as boosting economic growth.

Euro-dollar was down 0.44% at $1.1879.

The New Zealand dollar fell on new measures to cool the housing market, dropping to a three-month low against the US dollar.

It was down about 1.8% on the day at 0.703.

The Australian dollar - considered a liquid proxy for risk - also took a hit and was down 0.81% at 0.768 versus the US dollar.

Turkey’s lira stabilized somewhat, having plunged 7.5% on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan sacked the hawkish central bank chief. It was up around 1.22% against the US dollar, with the pair changing hands at 7.898, compared with Monday’s low of 8.485.

Dollar rate of US dollar Dollar's rate dollar rate today

Early trade in New York: Dollar strengthens

Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time

TCP invites bids for sale of sweeping sugar

PM spells out govt’s welfare initiatives

PSMA chairman summoned by NAB

Power distribution companies: World Bank proposes ‘Pakistan Model’ for private participation

PD prepares draft of new refinery policy

Rejecting US peace plan, Ghani to offer election in six months

Hopes low for progress at India, Pakistan’s first talks in 3 years

Modi says India desires cordial relations with ‘people of Pakistan’

Powell sees ‘strengthening’ US recovery but struggle continues

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.