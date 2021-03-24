Early trade in New York: Dollar strengthens

NEW YORK: The dollar rose against a basket of most major currencies on Tuesday, while yields on US Treasuries dipped, as fears about the lasting impact of the coronavirus crisis resurfaced.

The dollar index was last up 0.38% at 92.1330, reversing course from Monday when it dipped but hovered below four-month highs.

Yields on US Treasuries also slipped again, at 1.654%.

The dollar index has gained around 2.4% so far in 2021, as investors see the relatively quick rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and stimulus spending in the United States as boosting economic growth.

Euro-dollar was down 0.44% at $1.1879.

The New Zealand dollar fell on new measures to cool the housing market, dropping to a three-month low against the US dollar.

It was down about 1.8% on the day at 0.703.

The Australian dollar - considered a liquid proxy for risk - also took a hit and was down 0.81% at 0.768 versus the US dollar.

Turkey’s lira stabilized somewhat, having plunged 7.5% on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan sacked the hawkish central bank chief. It was up around 1.22% against the US dollar, with the pair changing hands at 7.898, compared with Monday’s low of 8.485.