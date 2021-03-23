Biden says his administration looks forward to cement partnership with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: US President Joe Biden has felicitated President Arif Alvi on the Pakistan Day, saying that his administration looked forward to strengthening partnership with Pakistan.

"Pakistan has long been a close partner of the United States, and it is my great honour to congratulate you and the Pakistani people on your National Day this March 23," Biden wrote in a letter addressed to President Alvi.

The US president said the partnership between the United States and Pakistan was "rooted in shared goals for regional peace and prosperity".

"Through our partnerships", he said, "we will continue to address common challenges, particularly in regard to our efforts to end the conflict in Afghanistan, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and addressing climate change".

" We look forward to strengthening our partnership in the year ahead," Biden said.

The US president also extended his best wishes to the people of Pakistan.