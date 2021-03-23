ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN body concerned over Sri Lanka rights situation

  • The body approved a resolution expressing "serious concern" at the situation.
AFP 23 Mar 2021

GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council criticised on Tuesday the erosion of judicial independence, marginalisation of minorities and impunity in Sri Lanka, and urged the UN to ramp up evidence gathering.

The body approved a resolution expressing "serious concern" at the situation.

With 22 countries voting in favour of the text, 11 opposed and 14 abstaining, the 47-member council pointed to "trends emerging over the past year, which represent a clear early warning sign of a deteriorating situation of human rights in Sri Lanka".

At the start of the current council session last month, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena slammed the resolution as politically motivated -- a sentiment reiterated on Tuesday by the country's ambassador.

The text, proposed by Britain, Germany, Canada and several other countries, spotlighted Sri Lanka's ongoing failure to ensure accountability for atrocities committed during its civil war that ended in 2009.

It also highlighted "accelerating militarisation of civilian government functions", "the erosion of the independence of the judiciary", and "increased marginalisation" of Tamil and Muslim minorities.

The resolution expressed particular concern that the island's response to the Covid-19 pandemic had "exacerbated the prevailing marginalisation of and discrimination against the Muslim community".

And it called on Sri Lanka's government to review its Prevention of Terrorism Act, which rights groups have warned is being used as a weapon targeting dissidents and minorities in the fractured country.

Last week, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced new rules under the PTA aimed at the "de-radicalisation" of religious extremists that allow the detention of anyone suspected of causing "acts of violence or religious, racial or communal disharmony".

Tuesday's resolution also criticised "ongoing impunity and political obstruction of accountability" for past crimes, referring to the thousands of civilians killed in the final stages of the 37-year separatist war that ended a decade ago.

It cautioned that the trends "threaten to reverse the limited but important gains made in recent years, and risk the recurrence of policies and practices that gave rise to the grave violations of the past."

The resolution called on the office of UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet to enhance its monitoring and reporting on the situation of human rights in Sri Lanka, including on progress in reconciliation and accountability, and to present oral and written reports to the council on the findings.

Sri Lanka UN rights body Sri Lanka rights situation judicial independence

UN body concerned over Sri Lanka rights situation

Govt has shifted focus from geo-political to geo-economic priorities, says Qureshi in his Pakistan Day message

Pentagon chief praises Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan

AstraZeneca may have provided incomplete data from latest COVID trial: US Agency

China to gift more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan this month

Joe Biden felicitates President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day

Designs of India’s planned hydroelectric plants: Pakistan to raise objections

Govt tightens SOPs

Growing global vaccine gap ‘grotesque’: WHO

Construction industry fuelling growth: govt

Private sector refuses to sell vaccine on govt-approved rates

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters