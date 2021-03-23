ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
There is no major issue regarding my fitness: Sharjeel Khan

  • The left-hander was called up into the squad for the first time after serving after a lengthy ban for spot-fixing.
  • "I'm running 15 km per day. There is no added pressure of fitness on me. Apart from fitness, I am also working on improving my skills," says Sharjeel.
BR Web Desk Updated 23 Mar 2021

Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan on Tuesday ruling out speculations regarding his fitness said that there is not major concern about it.

The left-hander was called up into the squad for the first time after serving after a lengthy ban for spot-fixing.

While speaking in a virtual press conference, he said that his match fitness is up to the mark as he participated in the entire domestic season. "There is no major issue regarding my fitness as I have been playing the entire domestic season,” said Sharjeel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I have played eight first-class matches, 11 T20s, five PSL games and seven one-days in Pakistan Cup. I have not left any match because of my fitness,” he added.

Moreover, he said, “Every player has different level of fitness and has a different requirement of fitness. I am following the fitness plan that has given to me by the Pakistan team management, so that I meet the required level."

"I'm running 15 km per day. There is no added pressure of fitness on me. Apart from fitness, I am also working on improving my skills," he added.

As per the ESPNCricinfo, Sharjeel has been given April 9 as a deadline to improve his fitness before Pakistan takes on South Africa in the first T20I on April 10 in Johannesburg.

Report further added that the left-hand opener’s place in the playing XI will depend on the level of improvement in his fitness.

Cricket Pakistan South Africa PCB PAK v SA Sharjeel Khan

