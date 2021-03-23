ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Pakistani flags, posters carrying pictures of PM and army chief put up in IIOJK

  • The posters and banners have been reportedly displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance and other parties
  • Special events are being held across the country to pay tributes to national heroes of the Pakistan Movement for their sacrifices
Fahad Zulfikar 23 Mar 2021

(Karachi) In a bid to show solidarity and support on Pakistan Day, Kashmiris have put up Pakistani flags in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the people of Kashmir, as part of greetings, displayed Pakistani flags and posters carrying pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Hurriyat leaders in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian and other parts of the territory.

The posters and banners have been reportedly displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance and Ahl-e-Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Resistance Movement, Kashmir Hurriyet Youth Forum and Jammu and Kashmir Justice League.

Pakistan Day is being celebrated across the country with national zeal and fervor. The day dawned with gun salutes and special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Special events are being held across the country to pay tributes to national heroes of the Pakistan Movement for their sacrifices.

Besides, change of guard ceremonies were held at Quad's mausoleum and Allama Iqbal's Mazar.

The nation recalled the sacrifices of its great leaders of the Pakistan Movement including Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah and national poet, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal for their matchless services for Pakistan.

The national flag is hoisted atop of all important and historic buildings which are decorated with colourful lights and buntings to mark the day.

Pakistani flags, posters carrying pictures of PM and army chief put up in IIOJK

