Number of Covid-19 confirmed cases slightly up in capital

ISLAMABAD: A slight increase has been witnessed in the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the capital city as the metropolis reported 672 new cases on Monday as compared to 571 cases reported on the previous day.

The tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city rose to 52,086 after the new 672 cases. At least, 45,636 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far in the federal capital, and 545 have died.

According to the District Health Officer (DHO), 571 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed against 6,728 tests run in the city. However, the positivity rate also declined from 12.5 percent on March 20 to 8.4 percent.

The data says that the new cases reported on March 21 were 571, on March 20, 747; March 19, 620; March 18, 538; March 17, 443; March 16, 414; March 15, 371; March 14, 345; March 13, 402; March 12, 384; March 11, 350; March 10, 253; March 9, 236; March 8, 221; March 7, 190; March 6, 251; March 5, 157; March 4, 231; March 3, 174; March 2, 143; and March 1, 114.

Teams of the ICT conducted visits of various markets for ensuring compliance of the standard operating procedure of the coronavirus and sealed many shops and restaurants for violating the SOPs.

The team also visited marriage halls and mosques for checking the implementation of the SOPs.

