ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Pakistan

Court grants interim bail to Javed Latif

  The court granted an interim bail to the MNA till March 30 and sought the case record from police on the next date of hearing.
APP 22 Mar 2021

LAHORE: A sessions court Monday granted an interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif till March 30 in a case registered for allegedly defaming the state institutions.

The court directed the accused to submit two surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 each for availing the bail relief, besides seeking case record from police on the next date of hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Aslam Panjuta heard the pre-arrest bail petition, filed by the PML- N leader. Javed Latif also remained present during the proceedings.

A counsel for the PML-N MNA argued before the court that Township police had registered a fake case against his client on charges of defaming the state institutions. He submitted that Javed Latif was innocent and did not have any connection with the incident.

He submitted that allegations required further investigation whereas no evidence was available to support them. He submitted that Javed Latif wanted to join investigation to prove his innocence and pleaded with the court for grant of bail.

At this, the court granted an interim bail to the MNA till March 30 and sought the case record from police on the next date of hearing.

An FIR had been registered against Javed Latif on the complaint of one Jamil Saleem of Township, under Sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(ixb) and 506PPC.

