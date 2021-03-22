Court grants interim bail to Javed Latif

LAHORE: A sessions court Monday granted an interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif till March 30 in a case registered for allegedly defaming the state institutions.

The court directed the accused to submit two surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 each for availing the bail relief, besides seeking case record from police on the next date of hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Aslam Panjuta heard the pre-arrest bail petition, filed by the PML- N leader. Javed Latif also remained present during the proceedings.

A counsel for the PML-N MNA argued before the court that Township police had registered a fake case against his client on charges of defaming the state institutions. He submitted that Javed Latif was innocent and did not have any connection with the incident.

He submitted that allegations required further investigation whereas no evidence was available to support them. He submitted that Javed Latif wanted to join investigation to prove his innocence and pleaded with the court for grant of bail.

At this, the court granted an interim bail to the MNA till March 30 and sought the case record from police on the next date of hearing.

An FIR had been registered against Javed Latif on the complaint of one Jamil Saleem of Township, under Sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(ixb) and 506PPC.