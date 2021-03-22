Pb govt to provide universal health insurance to every citizen: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that every citizen would be given universal health insurance in the province and the target would be achieved by December 2021.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting about the universal health insurance programme here on Monday. Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development, secretaries of health and finance departments and others attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister said universal health insurance cover would be given to the residents of Sahiwal and DG Khan Divisions, adding that it was the best healthcare programme for providing quality medical facilities free of cost at the doorsteps of people.

The chief minister directed to early complete the board of directors of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company.

He said that best arrangements were made for coronavirus vaccination of elderly people and directed to accelerate the pace of vaccination of elderly citizens along with health workers.

The chief minister asked the ministers to visit vaccination centres in their respective areas to review the facilities, adding that the corona situation was dangerous and everyone should remain very careful.

"The government will take every possible step to save the lives of citizens, however, the general public should also cooperate in this regard", the CM added.