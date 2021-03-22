Palm oil may test resistance at 3,798 ringgit

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,798 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 3,948 ringgit.

The support is provided by the 50% retracement of the uptrend from 3,160 ringgit to 4,192 ringgit.

It is strengthened by another one at 3,661 ringgit, the 100% projection level of a wave c from 3,981 ringgit.

A break below 3,661 ringgit could open the way towards 3,554 ringgit.

