LME aluminium may rise towards $2,327 this week
- A break below $2,257 could be followed by a drop into $2,201-$2,236 range.
22 Mar 2021
SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may break a resistance at $2,292 per tonne this week, and rise towards $2,327.
The metal has cleared a resistance at $2,257. It is heading towards the next resistance at $2,292, the 338.2% projection level on an uptrend from $1,793.
Experience indicates that a trend seldom ends around the 338.2% level. Most likely, it would extend to the 361.8% level. In the case of aluminium, this level is $2,327.
A break below $2,257 could be followed by a drop into $2,201-$2,236 range.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
LME aluminium may rise towards $2,327 this week
