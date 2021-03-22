ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
ASC 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.23%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.03%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
BYCO 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
DGKC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.47%)
EPCL 51.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.94%)
FCCL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.03%)
HUBC 84.73 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.47%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
JSCL 21.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.67%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
MLCF 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
PAEL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (6.05%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 41.35 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.95%)
TRG 142.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.59%)
UNITY 29.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,878 Increased By ▲ 43.31 (0.9%)
BR30 25,292 Increased By ▲ 331.68 (1.33%)
KSE100 45,295 Increased By ▲ 394.14 (0.88%)
KSE30 18,682 Increased By ▲ 205.07 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan shares tumble as fire at chip factory hits Renesas, carmakers

  • Fast Retailing dropped 3.2% while Fanuc lost 3.1%.
Reuters 22 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Carmakers led declines in Japanese shares on Monday after a fire at semiconductor supplier Renesas Electronics' plant fanned worries about more chip supply shortfalls hitting vehicle production.

The Nikkei continued to underperform the broader market, after the Bank of Japan on Friday decided to exclude Nikkei-linked exchange traded funds (ETFs) from its purchase.

The Nikkei share average fell 1.84% to 29,239.92, testing a major support from its 50-day moving average at around 29,108.

On course to snap a nine-day winning streak, the broader Topix lost 1.19% to 1,988.26, slipping from its 30-year peak hit on Friday.

Renesas dropped as much as 5.5% after the key automotive semiconductor supplier said production at its fire-damaged plant will take at least a month to restart, and carmakers will start to feel a supply pinch in about a month.

The transport equipment index was the biggest drag in the market.

Honda Motor dropped 3.2% while Nissan Motor lost 2.8%. Car parts maker Denso shed 4.5% and Toyota Motor declined 2.4%.

The shares that have big weightings in the Nikkei average continued to reel from the Bank of Japan's decision to buy only Topix-linked ETFs.

Fast Retailing dropped 3.2% while Fanuc lost 3.1%.

"Today we have had a confluence of negative factors such as a fire at Renesas factory and the market confusion after the BOJ's move.

But fundamentally, the market is likely going through a correction on worries about rising US bond yields," said Shinichi Ichikawa, senior fellow at Pictet Asset Management.

Tokio Marine fell 4.6% on worries about its exposure to collapsed British supply chain finance firm, through its subsidiary in Australia.

Nikkei Nikkei share average Nikkei 225 carmakers Renesas Electronics broader Topix lost Car parts maker Denso

Japan shares tumble as fire at chip factory hits Renesas, carmakers

NCOC to make important decisions today as third wave of COVID-19 hits Pakistan

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not he US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

China to increase high-quality imports

Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters