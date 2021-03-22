ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
ASC 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.23%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.03%)
AVN 89.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
BYCO 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
DGKC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.63%)
EPCL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.76%)
FCCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
HASCOL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.85%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.26%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
JSCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 42.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.45%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (5.61%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 41.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.82%)
TRG 142.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.64%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 41.2 (0.85%)
BR30 25,280 Increased By ▲ 319.89 (1.28%)
KSE100 45,305 Increased By ▲ 403.58 (0.9%)
KSE30 18,687 Increased By ▲ 210.59 (1.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

  • "We will firmly try to help the Naka factory achieve swift restoration by helping it quickly acquire alternative manufacturing equipment," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular news conference on Monday.
Reuters 22 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Toyota, Nissan , Honda and other Japanese automakers scrambled on Monday to assess the production impact of a fire at a Renesas Electronics automotive chip plant that could aggravate a global semiconductor shortage.

"We are gathering information and trying to see if this will affect us or not," a Honda spokesman said. Other car makers including Toyota and Nissan said they too were assessing the situation.

The effect on car makers could spread beyond Japan to other auto companies in Europe and the United States because Renesas has around a 30% global share of micro control unit chips used in cars.

Renesas said it will take at least a month to restart production on a 300mm wafer line at its Naka plant in northeast Japan after an electrical fault caused machinery to catch fire on Friday and poured smoke into the sensitive clean room.

Two-thirds of production at the affected line is automotive chips. The company also has a 200mm wafer line at the Naka plant, which has not been affected.

Concerns on the impact of the fire on production sent auto shares sliding in Tokyo on Monday, with the big three, Toyota, Honda and Nissan, down more than 2% by the midday break.

Renesas shares tumbled as much as 5.5% and were down 3.9% midday.

The benchmark Topix index shed 1.1%.

"It will probably take more than a month to return to normal supply. Given that, even Toyota will face very unstable production in April and May," said Seiji Sugiura, senior analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute. "I think Honda, Nissan and other makers will also be facing a difficult situation."

Semiconductors such as those made by Renesas are used extensively in cars, including to monitor engine performance, manage steering or automatic windows, and in sensors used in parking and entertainment systems.

Nissan and Honda had already been forced to scale back production plans because of the chip shortage resulting from burgeoning demand from consumer electronic makers and an unexpected rebound in car sales from a slump during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Toyota, which ensured parts suppliers had enough stocks of chips, has fared better so far.

"It could take three months or even half a year for a full recovery," said Akira Minamikawa, analyst at technology research company Omdia.

"This has happened when chip stockpiles are low, so the impact is going to be significant," he added.

GOVT PROMISES HELP

Renesas said it customers, which are mostly automotive parts makers rather than the car companies, will begin to see chip shipments fall in around a month. The company declined to say which machine caught fire because of the electrical fault or which company made it.

The Japanese government promised help for the auto industry.

"We will firmly try to help the Naka factory achieve swift restoration by helping it quickly acquire alternative manufacturing equipment," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular news conference on Monday.

The latest incident at the Naka facility comes after an earthquake last month shut down production for three days and forced Renesas to further deplete chip stocks to keep up with orders.

The plant was closed for three months in 2011 following the deadly earthquake that devastated Japan's northeast coast.

Coronavirus Toyota Honda Renesas Electronics Renesas Renesas Electronics Corp Renesas Electronics automotive chip plant

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

NCOC to make important decisions today as third wave of COVID-19 hits Pakistan

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not he US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

China to increase high-quality imports

Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters