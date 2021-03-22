ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
BYCO 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.54%)
DGKC 122.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-2.58%)
EPCL 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.57%)
FCCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.92%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.38%)
HUBC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.2%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 21.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.24%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PPL 92.12 Increased By ▲ 5.82 (6.74%)
PRL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (5.69%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 41.21 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.59%)
TRG 142.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,873 Increased By ▲ 37.86 (0.78%)
BR30 25,248 Increased By ▲ 287.61 (1.15%)
KSE100 45,252 Increased By ▲ 350.99 (0.78%)
KSE30 18,666 Increased By ▲ 189.11 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder
Mar 22, 2021
Sports

Lee, Okuhara bag singles titles at All England Open March

  • Sixth seed Lee took control in the third game to beat the Dane 30-29 20-22 21-9 at the Birmingham event.
Reuters 22 Mar 2021

Malaysian shuttler Lee Zii Jia defeated defending champion Viktor Axelsen to win the men's singles crown at the All England Open on Sunday while Japan's Nozomi Okuhara won the women's title for a second time.

Sixth seed Lee took control in the third game to beat the Dane 30-29 20-22 21-9 at the Birmingham event.

"I'm happy, excited, sad ... Everything has come into one moment so it's hard to describe the feeling," said Lee, who knocked out world number one Kento Momota in the quarter-finals.

"Both of us played very well until the third game when Axelsen lost a bit of focus and that's the moment I had the advantage."

World number four Okuhara beat Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-12 21-16 in the women's final and the 26-year-old said she was a better player now compared to when she last won the event in 2016.

"Five years ago I won here and there was no pressure, this time I'm in the top five in women's singles so that has changed things," Okuhara said. "But my overall play is now at a higher level so I am very happy."

Compatriot Yuta Watanabe became the first male player to win both doubles events at the tournament after the 23-year-old sealed the men's title with Hiroyuki Endo and the mixed trophy with Arisa Higashino.

"Winning the two titles was something I could prove to the world. It was my goal, so I'm really happy," Watanabe said.

Japan also won the women's doubles crown, with Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara winning their maiden All England title.

China, South Korea and Taiwan skipped the event due to travel restrictions and health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indonesia were "withdrawn" after they had been instructed by British health authorities to isolate for 10 days because a passenger on their flight tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more stories

