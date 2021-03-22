ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
ASC 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.23%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.03%)
AVN 89.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
BYCO 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.09%)
DGKC 122.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.55%)
EPCL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.76%)
FCCL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
FFL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
HASCOL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.85%)
HUBC 84.73 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.47%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
JSCL 21.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 42.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.45%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (5.69%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 41.27 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (4.75%)
TRG 142.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.64%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,877 Increased By ▲ 41.48 (0.86%)
BR30 25,277 Increased By ▲ 316.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,309 Increased By ▲ 407.35 (0.91%)
KSE30 18,689 Increased By ▲ 212.58 (1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Canada's Fernandez wins first WTA title in Monterrey

  • Fernandez, 18, didn't drop a set all week on the way to her maiden title, needing just an hour and a half to get past Switzerland's Golubic in their first career meeting.
AFP 22 Mar 2021

MONTERREY: Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez captured her first WTA singles title on Sunday, sweeping past qualifier Viktorija Golubic 6-1, 6-4 in the final at Monterrey, Mexico.

Fernandez, 18, didn't drop a set all week on the way to her maiden title, needing just an hour and a half to get past Switzerland's Golubic in their first career meeting.

Fernandez, the youngest player in the main draw, converted four of six break chances in the match while fending off four of five break points she faced.

Golubic, ranked 102nd in the world -- 14 places behind No. 88 Fernandez -- recovered an early break in the second set, but Fernandez broke again late and served out the match with aplomb.

"When I was seeing everybody going to the court, the trophies and then I sat down, I took a few deep breaths and then I realized that I won," Fernandez said, adding that it was "a little sad" that her family couldn't be with her to celebrate at the event.

"I just tried to think of it as another match," she added. "I just wanted to focus on my game, on executing the game plan my coaches were telling me, execute my practices and I think today was one of those days where my balls went in when it mattered the most and I'm just very happy with it and I'm happy that I was able to stay in the present moment and not wander to the future or stay in the past points."

Switzerland's WTA Leylah Fernandez Golubic

Canada's Fernandez wins first WTA title in Monterrey

NCOC to make important decisions today as third wave of COVID-19 hits Pakistan

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not he US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

China to increase high-quality imports

Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters