EOBI pensioners asked to get biometric verification

ISLAMABAD: EOBI (Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution) pension recipients have been asked to get their biometric verification done by March 31 failing which their pension would be stopped.

The pensioners were required to undergo biometric verification from nearby branch of Bank AlFalah maintaining his/her pension account. As per SOPs (standard operating procedures) biometric verification was compulsory after every six months in March and October, said a final notice issued to pensioners and published in leading news papers.

The pensioners have been asked to contact Bank Alfalah customer services 111 256 229 or EOBI Toll Free Helpline 08000-3624 for any help. The federal government had already made biometric verification mandatory to streamline the existing pension payment system.

The new system was adopted to curb ghost pensioners and reduce the increasing burden on the budget.

The overall pension spending as a share of tax revenue had reached 18.7 per cent as of FY20, almost double the level a decade earlier.