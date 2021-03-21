ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,843
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
626,802
366724hr
Sindh
263,058
Punjab
197,177
Balochistan
19,327
Islamabad
51,414
KPK
79,245
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Thousands ordered to evacuate as floods hit Sydney

  • Emergency services reported receiving more than 1,000 calls for help and carrying out about 100 flood rescues overnight Saturday into Sunday.
AFP 21 Mar 2021

SYDNEY: Thousands of people in Sydney's outer suburbs were ordered to evacuate Sunday, as Australia's east coast was hit by record rainfall and widespread flooding.

Emergency services issued the evacuation orders for several low-lying areas in the city's north-west, a day after authorities warned of potentially "life-threatening" flash floods in New South Wales state.

People had already begun flocking to evacuation centres in towns north of Sydney as torrential rains on Saturday pummelled a vast coastal region already soaked by an unusually wet summer.

In Taree, where television images showed one house floating down a bloated river, about 150 people slept in a local auditorium overnight that has previously been used a refuge for people fleeing bushfires.

Club Taree chief executive Paul Allen described the floods as a "catastrophe", telling public broadcaster ABC that some locals had "lost everything".

The heavy rains were forecast to move down the coast over the weekend, with the wild weather forecast to persist until as late as Thursday.

The Warragamba Dam, which provides much of the drinking water for Sydney, spilled over Saturday afternoon in what experts expected to be the first significant overflow of the reservoir since 1990.

Emergency services reported receiving more than 1,000 calls for help and carrying out about 100 flood rescues overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The rain and floods were expected to delay the already halting roll-out of coronavirus vaccines in Sydney and surrounding areas.

The country is due to begin the first major public phase of vaccine distribution on Monday although the programme has slipped behind the government's announced timetable due to supply and delivery issues.

Coronavirus australia Sydney's New South Wales state Sydney's fresh cluster flash floods bushfires australia flood Warragamba Dam

Thousands ordered to evacuate as floods hit Sydney

COVID pandemic: Govt imposes travel ban on 12 African countries to curb spread of virus

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 44 deaths, 3,667 new infections in 24 hours

First Turkish air strikes on Kurdish zone in Syria in 17 months: monitor

$15bn oil refining investment: It’s waiting in the wings

Modi wishes Imran early recovery

PM, wife test positive for Covid-19

PSX to stay closed Tuesday

Japan to provide ¥4.1bn for Faisalabad development projects

PTI issues show-cause notices to two regional presidents

Disqualification case: ECP summons Gilani, son

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters