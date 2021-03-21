ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Pakistan

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 44 deaths, 3,667 new infections in 24 hours

  • The COVID-19 positivity rate in the country has reached 8.43 percent
  • At least 2,900 patients are in critical condition while the total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 626,802
Fahad Zulfikar 21 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan has recorded 44 deaths due to the COVID-19 while 3,667 new cases have been reported in last 24 hours across the country, National Command and Operating Centre (NCOC) reported on Sunday. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the country has reached 8.43 percent.

With more fatalities, the total death tally due to the deadly disease has reached 13,843.

As per details, 3,667 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 2,900 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 626,802.

At least, 41,960 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 581,852 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 9,773,993 samples have been tested thus far.

Meanwhile, the government imposed smart lockdown in different cities owing to increase in COVID cases.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar said that the government might impose another lockdown in parts of the country if there is a continued increase in coronavirus cases.

He expressed concern over rising coronavirus cases, saying the third wave of coronavirus has started in Pakistan and lockdown can be imposed in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He stated that the COVID-19 tests positivity ratio in the country is increasing which is alarming.

The NCOC head directed provinces to strictly enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent coronavirus the further spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, COVID-19 cases had dropped considerably in Pakistan prompting the government to completely lift a longstanding lockdown. However, the country is currently experiencing what officials call the third wave of the outbreak forcing the government to reimpose a smart lockdown in several parts of the country.

Smart lockdown coronavirus pandemic National Command and Operating Centre samples tested deadly disease countrywide data patients in critical condition increasing number of cases positivity rate rises spike in fatalities

