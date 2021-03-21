Prices of essential kitchen items witness increase

ISLAMABAD: Sugar, ghee/cooking oil prices along with various vegetables and fruit have witnessed an increase during the week past as compared with the previous week, revealed a survey conducted by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey noted an increase of Rs30 per 49.5 kg bag of sugar as sugar price jumped from Rs4,750 per bag to Rs4,800 per bag, which is being sold at Rs105 per kg against Rs100-103 per kg.

Cooking oil and ghee prices, during the week under review, witnessed another increase as best quality ghee/cooking oil prices went up from Rs1,510 per 5 litre tin to Rs1,525.

B-grade cooking oil/ghee prices increased from Rs2,600 per carton of 12 packs to Rs2,700 per carton, while in retail, it jumped from Rs225 per pack of 900 grams to Rs235 per pack.

Since December 2020, best quality ghee/cooking oil price has witnessed an increase of Rs110 per kg from Rs250 per kg Rs360 per kg, while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price increased by Rs75 per pack of 900 grams from Rs160 to Rs235 per pack.

Egg prices both in wholesale as well as in retail markets remained unchanged as in wholesale market egg price is stable at Rs4,850 per carton, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs170-175 per dozen.

