ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Prices of essential kitchen items witness increase

Abdul Rasheed Azad 21 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Sugar, ghee/cooking oil prices along with various vegetables and fruit have witnessed an increase during the week past as compared with the previous week, revealed a survey conducted by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey noted an increase of Rs30 per 49.5 kg bag of sugar as sugar price jumped from Rs4,750 per bag to Rs4,800 per bag, which is being sold at Rs105 per kg against Rs100-103 per kg.

Cooking oil and ghee prices, during the week under review, witnessed another increase as best quality ghee/cooking oil prices went up from Rs1,510 per 5 litre tin to Rs1,525.

B-grade cooking oil/ghee prices increased from Rs2,600 per carton of 12 packs to Rs2,700 per carton, while in retail, it jumped from Rs225 per pack of 900 grams to Rs235 per pack.

Since December 2020, best quality ghee/cooking oil price has witnessed an increase of Rs110 per kg from Rs250 per kg Rs360 per kg, while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price increased by Rs75 per pack of 900 grams from Rs160 to Rs235 per pack.

Egg prices both in wholesale as well as in retail markets remained unchanged as in wholesale market egg price is stable at Rs4,850 per carton, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs170-175 per dozen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sugar Oil prices Fruit cooking oil ghee prices

