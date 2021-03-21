ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Pakistan

Nestlé Pakistan, LUMS commemorate World Water Day

21 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Nestlé Pakistan and LUMS pledged to continue playing their role as water stewards in a session for World Water Day, under this year’s theme ‘Valuing Water’.

The webinar featured speakers from WWF, Hisaar Foundation and Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, and focused on valuing water in agrarian economies like Pakistan by encouraging a collective action approach to conserve and sustainably use shared water resources.

Mohsin Khan Leghari, Minister Irrigation, Government of Punjab, stressed the urgency of putting water at the heart of action plans and policy in his keynote address. “Our government is focused on a policy, on usage and distribution of water, including irrigation, agriculture and industrial use, as there are water inefficiencies in the agriculture sector which is consuming more than 90% of the country’s water resources,” he said. Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, Nestlé Pakistan while highlighting Nestlé’s landmark Caring for Water (C4W)-Pakistan initiative, said, “Nestlé is working with a wide range of partners to conserve shared water resources, including Punjab Agriculture Department, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), PARC, WWF and LUMS, in its efforts to contribute to the UN SDGs.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

