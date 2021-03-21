ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Mar 21, 2021
Najib propels Afghanistan to 3-0 clean sweep

AFP 21 Mar 2021

ABU DHABI: Najibullah Zadran hit a career best 72 as Afghanistan completed a 3-0 clean sweep over Zimbabwe with another dominant 47-run win in the third and final Twenty20 international in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The left-hander hit five sixes and as many boundaries in his 35-ball knock which built the foundation of another impressive Afghan total of 183 for seven in 20 overs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Zimbabwe struggled in reply as they slipped to 56 for five in the 11th over. Sikandar Raza, 41 not out, and Ryan Burl, 39 not out, combined for an unbroken sixth wicket partnership of 80 but never came closing to matching threatening the Afghan total as they ended on 136-5 in 20 overs.

Raza hit two boundaries and a six in his 29-ball knock while Burl smashed three sixes and a boundary in his 31-ball innings.

Opener Tarisai Musakanda scored a 28-ball 30 with three boundaries and a six.

Allrounder Karim Janat was the pick of Afghanistan bowlers with 2-34.

Earlier, Zadran and Asghar added 59 for the fifth wicket to lift Afghanistan’s total who batted after winning a third toss in succession. Zadran improved on his previous best of 69 not out made against the same opposition at Dhaka in 2019.

Asghar smashed two sixes and a boundary in a robust 12-ball innings of 24.

Opener Usman Ghani hit four boundaries and a six in his 31-ball 39 while Janat scored 14-ball 21 with a six and two boundaries.

Pace bowlers Richard Ngarava took two wickets each for Zimbabwe.

Scoreboard
===============================================
Afghanistan
===============================================
R. Gurbaz c Mutumbami b Ngarava              18
U. Ghani c Burl b S. Raza                    39
K. Janat b Masakadza                         21
N. Zadran not out                            72
M. Nabi c Musakanda b Ngarava                 2
A. Afghan c Masakadza b Akram                24
R. Khan c Mutumbami b Muzarabani              0
S. Ashraf c Masakadza b Muzarabani            0
H. Shahidi not out                            0
Extras: (lb3, w4)                             7
===============================================
Total: (Overs 20; for 7 wkts)               183
===============================================

Did not bat: Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi Fall of wickets: 1-42 (Gurbaz), 2-75 (Janat), 3-83 (Ghani), 4-96 (Nabi), 5-155 (Asghar), 6-167 (Rashid), 7-167 (Ashraf)

Bowling: Masakadza 4-0-32-1, Ngarava 4-0-35-2, Akram 4-0-46-1, Muzarabani 4-0-41-2, Raza 2-0-14-1, Burl 2-0-12-0

===============================================
Zimbabwe
===============================================
T. Kamunhukamwe b Farooqi                     1
T. Musakanda c Nabi b Haq                    30
S. Williams b Nabi                           14
M. Shumba c Gurbaz b Janat                    8
Sikandar Raza not out                        41
R. Mutumbami c Gurbaz b Janat                 0
R. Burl not out                              39
Extras: (lb1, w2)                             3
===============================================
Total: (Overs 20; for 5 wkts)               136
===============================================

Did not bat: Faraz Akram, W. Masakadza, B. Muzarabani, R. Ngarava Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Kamunhukamwe), 2-39 (Williams), 3-52 (Musakanda), 4-56 (Shumba), 5-56 (Mutumbami)

Bowling: Farooqi 4-0-27-1, Nabi 4-0-29-1, Haq 3-0-17-1, Rashid 3-0-18-0, Janat 4-0-34-2, Ashraf 2-0-10-0

Result: Afghanistan win by 47 runs, take series 3-0

Toss: Afghanistan

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Izatullah Safi (AFG)

TV umpire: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).

