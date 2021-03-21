ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Top seeds Tsitsipas, Zverev book Acapulco title clash

AFP 21 Mar 2021

ACAPULCO, (Mexico): Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev will duel for the ATP title in Acapulco, the top two seeds advancing with straight-set semi-final wins on Friday.

World number five Tsitsipas of Greece beat Italian qualifier Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 6-3 to reach his first final of 2021.

Zverev was shaken but not unnerved by an earthquake in the second set of his 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) victory over fellow German Dominik Koepfer.

“The lights started shaking and the crowd felt it more than we did,” Zverev said of the 5.7 magnitude quake with an epicenter 60 km away in San Marcos.

“We were running around the court, so we had to play a point during the earthquake,” he added. “We didn’t feel much, but still, obviously, I know it happens here in Acapulco.”

Koepfer, unfazed, seized the first break of the second set to take a 3-1 lead.

But Zverev, ranked seventh in the world, kept the pressure on, creating break chances in each of Koepfer’s next three service games and converting at 5-4 for a break that would force the tiebreaker.

Zverev will be seeking a 14th ATP title and his first of the year when he takes on Tsitsipas, a five-time ATP title winner who was playing in his third semi-final of the year after making the final four at the Australian Open and Rotterdam.

“I am really looking forward to the final,” said Tsitsipas, who has won five of six prior encounters with the German. “Sascha is someone I’ve played against in the past and it’s never easy. We’re both really hungry and we’re both very competitive.”

Tsitsipas needed just 79 minutes to end the run of 120th-ranked Musetti, the world No. 120 who had reached his second career semi-final in just his fourth ATP main draw appearance.

He stormed through the first set, but didn’t get a break chance in the second until the seventh game, when he broke his 19-year-old Italian opponent at love.

Serving to stay in the match two games later, Musetti fended off three break points before Tsitsipas finally collected the win when the Italian hit a backhand into the net.

“We’ll definitely see a lot from Lorenzo in the future, he has a wonderful one handed backhand and creates lots of opportunities,” Tsitsipas said. “He showed his level this week.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas ATP Alexander Zverev Dominik Koepfer

Top seeds Tsitsipas, Zverev book Acapulco title clash

Modi wishes Imran early recovery

PM, wife test positive for Covid-19

PSX to stay closed Tuesday

Japan to provide ¥4.1bn for Faisalabad development projects

PTI issues show-cause notices to two regional presidents

Disqualification case: ECP summons Gilani, son

Modaraba cos: No director, CE can take similar positions in other firm: SECP

Pemra’s ex-chief moves IHC against ‘harassment’ by FIA

PTA starts registering social media companies

Babar Azam approaches LHC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.