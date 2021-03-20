Cricket fraternity wishes Imran Khan speedy recovery from COVID-19

The Cricket fraternity on Saturday turned to social media to wish a quick recovery to former Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan made the development public on twitter stating that PM Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home.

Khan had received his first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on Thursday.

Meanwhile, players of the national team are sending lots of prayers on his way.

The 68-year-old is one of the finest all-rounders in the history of cricket. He represented Pakistan in 88 Tests and 175 One-day Internationals (ODI). He was the captain of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup winning squad.