Pakistan

Seizure of house: AC defers hearing of Zardari’s plea

Recorder Report 20 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad hearing multi-billion fake bank accounts case on Friday adjourned hearing of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s plea against seizure of his house in Karachi’s Clifton area.

The hearing was adjourned till April 13 due to non-availability of Accountability Court-I judge. The Judge Muhammad Bashire has recently been retired. Zardari filed the petition through his counsel Farooq H Naek against confiscation of his house. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had confiscated Zardari’s House no 32 in Clifton. The court, while endorsing seizure of Zardari’s house on March 2 last year, had allowed him to file objections if they want.

The NAB’s Investigation Officer (IO), Ahmed Saeed Wazir, appeared before the court. The NAB prosecutor told the court that the house was bought in 2014, and the payment was made through joint accounts with “corruption money”.

“The affected party can contact the court, if they want,” the court’s order said.

The former president, Asif Ali Zardari, and his sister Faryal Talpur, are among the 30 accused nominated in the mega money laundering case.

