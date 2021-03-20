ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 51.15 (1.07%)
BR30 25,017 Increased By ▲ 405.05 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Guterres tells Qureshi: Pakistan fundamental partner of UN

Recorder Report 20 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Calling Pakistan a “fundamental partner of the United Nations”, UN Secretary-General (UNSG) Anotnio Guterres has lauded Pakistan’s contribution to the world body, particularly its presidency of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the promotion of the socio-economic development agenda, Foreign Office said.

In a statement on Friday, Foreign Office said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephone conversation with the United Nations Secretary-General Anotnio Guterres.

It stated that views were exchanged on a range of issues on the UN agenda including the Covid-19 situation, economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic, international debt relief efforts, equitable availability of vaccines for the developing countries; peacekeeping, Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and the Afghan peace process.

Lauding the UNSG’s leadership during challenging times, the Foreign Minister welcomed his availability to serve a second term in office, and expressed Pakistan’s full support for Guterres’s re-appointment for another five-year tenure.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to multilateralism, with a strong UN playing a central role for the delivery of its mandates that meet the expectations of Member States.

“The UN secretary-general valued Pakistan’s constructive contributions towards the effective functioning of the Organisation in the different areas of its work, calling Pakistan a “fundamental partner of the United Nations”, it stated, adding that the secretary-general especially lauded Pakistan’s Presidency of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the promotion of the socio-economic development agenda.

Secretary-General Guterres briefed the Foreign Minister on UN efforts with regard to the situation in Afghanistan, it stated, adding that the Foreign Minister also underscored Pakistan’s positive contributions to the Afghan peace process, noting that it is imperative for the concerned parties to seize the historic opportunity and work together for securing an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement while guarding against the role of “spoilers.”

“The two leaders agreed that the Afghan peace process should be taken forward through consultations and in a manner that helps establish durable peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region,” it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Office Shah Mahmood Qureshi UNITED NATIONS COVID19 ECOSOC Anotnio Guterres

Guterres tells Qureshi: Pakistan fundamental partner of UN

Countrywide power breakdown: Cabinet body not satisfied with inquiry reports

TCP buys about 300,000 tonnes of wheat in global tender

SPI down 0.19pc WoW

Wheat MSP fixed at Rs1,800 per 40-kg

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Water talks with India in Delhi from 23rd: FO

Tariffs of Discos: CPPA-G seeks Re0.66/unit increase

Nepra law to be amended thru ordinance

G7 backs ‘sizeable’ IMF aid for Covid-hit poor nations

Courts not equipped to interfere with economic policies: IHC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.