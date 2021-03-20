Minister reviews Ten Billion Tsunami Tree Programme

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan carried out a review of the progress made on the Ten Billion Tsunami Tree Programme (TBTTP).

They reviewed the progress on the Ten Billion Tsunami Tree Programme in a meeting held in Islamabad on Friday. Senior officials participated in the meeting conducted in virtual mode.

The meeting was informed about the various components of the progress of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan said that Pakistan is on target to achieve Phase-I of 3.2 billion trees by 2023 and the efforts are being made to achieve the one billion tree project by the end of the summer season. A consortium of three international agencies, including WWF, IUCN, and FAO has already started their work for Third-Party monitoring of the TTBT Programme. The ministry has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) for satellite-based monitoring of the project. Asad Umar expressed satisfaction over the progress on TTBT Programme and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan accords the highest priority to this project and the same should be reflected in its implementation at all levels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021