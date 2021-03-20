Pakistan
PBC flays govt for ‘pressurising’ ECP
20 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Friday condemned the federal government for pressurizing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
PBC vice-chairman Khush Dil Khan in a statement along with Syed Qalb-i-Hassan, ex-president Supreme Court Bar Association said: we highly appreciate the ECP for playing its constitutional role with neutrality with respect of Daska by-elections and recent Senate election by sticking to its principle of secret ballot as mandated by the constitution, without submitting to government pressure.
