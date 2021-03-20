THE RUPEE: Value against USD lost

KARACHI: On Friday’s market close, PKR lost value against USD in both interbank and open markets while going up against Euro in open market. It also went down against AED and SR in open market. In global currency markets, USD was on its way up at the time of writing of this report due to rising US Treasury yields.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 35 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 155.90 and 156 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 30 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 155.90 and 156.40 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 30 paisas for both buying and selling thus reversing yesterday’s losses and closing at 184 and 185.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.30 and 42.60 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling closing at 41.30 and 41.60 respectively.

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Friday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 155.50 and Rs 157.00 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 155.20 and Rs 156.50 respectively.

Similarly, the rupee also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 216.20 and Rs 217.80 against Thursday’s closing trend of Rs 215.50 and Rs 217.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar recovered against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs156.50(buying) and Rs 156.60(selling) against last rate of Rs155.80(buying) and Rs 155.90(selling).

It closed at Rs156.50(buying) and Rs 156.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 102,100 (selling) and Rs102,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

