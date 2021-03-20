ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 51.15 (1.07%)
BR30 25,017 Increased By ▲ 405.05 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

THE RUPEE: Value against USD lost

BR Research 20 Mar 2021

KARACHI: On Friday’s market close, PKR lost value against USD in both interbank and open markets while going up against Euro in open market. It also went down against AED and SR in open market. In global currency markets, USD was on its way up at the time of writing of this report due to rising US Treasury yields.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 35 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 155.90 and 156 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 30 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 155.90 and 156.40 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 30 paisas for both buying and selling thus reversing yesterday’s losses and closing at 184 and 185.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.30 and 42.60 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling closing at 41.30 and 41.60 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 155.90
Open Offer     Rs 156.40
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 155.90
Offer Rate     Rs 156.00
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Friday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 155.50 and Rs 157.00 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 155.20 and Rs 156.50 respectively.

Similarly, the rupee also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 216.20 and Rs 217.80 against Thursday’s closing trend of Rs 215.50 and Rs 217.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar recovered against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs156.50(buying) and Rs 156.60(selling) against last rate of Rs155.80(buying) and Rs 155.90(selling).

It closed at Rs156.50(buying) and Rs 156.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 102,100 (selling) and Rs102,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

THE RUPEE usd to pkr today dollar rate in pakistan currency exchange rate today

THE RUPEE: Value against USD lost

Countrywide power breakdown: Cabinet body not satisfied with inquiry reports

TCP buys about 300,000 tonnes of wheat in global tender

SPI down 0.19pc WoW

Wheat MSP fixed at Rs1,800 per 40-kg

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Water talks with India in Delhi from 23rd: FO

Tariffs of Discos: CPPA-G seeks Re0.66/unit increase

Nepra law to be amended thru ordinance

G7 backs ‘sizeable’ IMF aid for Covid-hit poor nations

Courts not equipped to interfere with economic policies: IHC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.