ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 51.15 (1.07%)
BR30 25,017 Increased By ▲ 405.05 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Latam FX firm; Pemex move puts Mexico's credit rating in focus

  • Brazil's real extends gains to third straight session.
  • Bovespa ends longest weekly winning streak in eight years.
  • Pemex move worsens credit outlook for Mexico – Citi.
Reuters 19 Mar 2021

Most Latin American currencies joined broader emerging market peers in the black on Friday, looking to end a week dominated by monetary policy surprises on a high note.

Mexico's peso rose 0.4% to stay near one-month highs and was on course to end the week up about 2%, while Chile's peso rose 0.3%. Declining oil prices saw Colombia's peso underperform, down 0.2%.

Emerging market (EM) currencies got a boost this week from the US Federal Reserve maintaining its dovish stance, leaving interest rates rate near zero. Low rates in the United States bode well for high yielding currencies as the interest rate differential makes them more appealing for carry trades.

With inflationary pressures driving bumper rate hikes in Brazil and Turkey and a surprise increase by Russia, the EM currencies index was on track to break a four-week losing streak.

Brazil's real extended gains to a third straight session, leaving it up around half a percent since last Friday.

But with COVID-19 cases still surging in Latin America, economic fundamentals still reeling from the pandemic, and political worries persisting, Latam assets have lagged EM peers.

On Thursday, Mexican state-oil firm Pemex's chief executive said the government had agreed to absorb regular debt payments this year for Latam's most indebted company.

With $113.2 billion in debt as of 2020, Pemex's burden on Mexico has seen credit rating downgrades by top agencies.

"This announcement shows that the strategy of the government will continue to be to support Pemex in gradual steps, without a significant change in its business plans, putting increased pressure on sovereign finances," said Citi Research strategists.

"This means a continued worsening credit outlook for the sovereign and the need to find additional resources, most likely through a fiscal reform to be presented in September, together with the 2022 budget."

Among stocks, state-controlled Brazilian lender Banco do Brasil fell up to 0.8%, after its chief executive submitted his resignation on Thursday after months of pressure for his ouster from President Jair Bolsonaro.

Planemaker Embraer rose more than 2% after reporting its best quarter so far during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the week, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index was set to end a seven-week winning streak - its longest in eight years, down more than 3%.

Mexico's peso Emerging Market Most Latin American currencies index of emerging market currencies Latam FX firm

Latam FX firm; Pemex move puts Mexico's credit rating in focus

Russia hosts extended "Troika" on Afghan reconciliation; Pakistan involved as key stakeholder

Need to focus on improving education sector, says PM

Pakistan's COVID positivity rate reaches 8% with 3,449 new infections in 24 hours

UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations

PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance

Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal

Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief

PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters