ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 51.15 (1.07%)
BR30 25,017 Increased By ▲ 405.05 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Russia lifts interest rates amid rising inflation, geopolitical risks

  • Russia hikes rates in first move since July 2020.
  • Central bank says more rate hikes possible soon.
  • Higher rates designed to help tame inflation.
  • Move expected to bolster rouble.
Reuters 19 Mar 2021

MOSCOW: Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate to 4.5% on Friday, embarking on a monetary tightening cycle triggered by a weaker rouble that pushed inflation higher and geopolitical risks that stirred market turmoil.

Russia raised its key rate by 25 basis points, the first change since it cut the rate in July 2020 to a record low of 4.25% as the economy was rocked by the plunge in crude prices, the country's main export. The coronavirus pandemic has buffeted the economy, which is on track to rebound this year.

"The economy is recovering with a greater confidence ... while inflationary pressure and inflationary risks have increased," Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said as she explained the rate decision.

"In these conditions, we are starting to return to the neutral monetary policy," Nabiullina said, confirming the neutral rate range at 5%-6%.

The decision to raise the rate was at odds with a Reuters poll that forecast Russia would keep the cost of lending steady before raising it later this year.

The central bank said the economy was expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels before the end of 2021, saying it "holds open the prospect of further increases in the key rate at its upcoming meetings."

ING Bank analysts said "a further 25-basis-point hike on 23 April appears to be a done deal."

"We think that there will a 25-basis-point rate hike in April and June, with additional tightening later this year taking the policy rate to 5.25% by year-end," Capital Economics said.

The central bank's move follows a recent depreciation in the rouble that was driven by fears of US sanctions on Russia. It was in line with rate moves by central banks in Brazil and Turkey this week.

"Short-term pro-inflationary risks are also connected with stronger volatility in global markets, driven by various geopolitical developments, among other factors," Russia's central bank said.

Annual inflation, the central bank's main focus, had spiked to 5.8% as of mid-March and is only expected to slow to the central bank's 4% target in the first half of 2022, later than previously expected, the bank said.

