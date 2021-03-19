ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Pakistan

45 shops, wedding halls sealed in Lahore for violating coronavirus SOPs

  • The shops and halls have been sealed in Lahore Cantt, New Lahore City, Shalimar Town and Model Town.
  • The sealed shops and halls have been fined Rs65,000 each.
Aisha Mahmood 19 Mar 2021

Lahore's District Commissioner Mudassir Riaz said on Friday that 45 stores, shops, and wedding halls have been sealed in the city for violating coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPS)

People without masks were allowed inside and no social distancing was followed in these shops and wedding halls, Riaz said. He added that the sealed shops and halls have been fined Rs65,000 each, Samaa reported.

The shops and halls have been sealed in Lahore Cantt, New Lahore City, Shalimar Town and Model Town. "There’s a zero-tolerance policy against people not wearing masks," the district commissioner said.

Last week, the Punjab government imposed a lockdown in seven high-burdened cities of the province, following the intensity of the third wave of the novel virus. The lockdown was imposed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Gujrat.

During the last 24 hours, Punjab reported 1,868 coronavirus cases and 23 deaths. The provincial total has risen to 193,054 and the death toll is 5,919.

