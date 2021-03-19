ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations

  • "The UNSG valued Pakistan’s constructive contributions towards the effective functioning of the Organisation in the different areas of its work, calling Pakistan a fundamental partner of the United Nations," the FO statement said.
  • Both the leaders agreed that the Afghan peace process must be taken forward through consultations and in a manner that helps establish peace, and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region.
Aisha Mahmood 19 Mar 2021

The United Nations (UN) has lauded Pakistan’s Presidency of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the promotion of the socio-economic development agenda.

In a telephone call on Friday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG), Antonio Guterres exchanged views on Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Afghan peace process and international debt relief efforts. They also held discussions on the coronavirus pandemic and the equitable availability of vaccines for developing countries.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the FM expressed Pakistan’s full support for Guterres’s re-appointment for another five-year tenure. Qureshi also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism, 'with a strong UN playing a central role for the delivery of its mandates that meet the expectations of Member States'.

"The UNSG valued Pakistan’s constructive contributions towards the effective functioning of the Organisation in the different areas of its work, calling Pakistan a fundamental partner of the United Nations," the FO statement said.

While discussing the Afghan peace process, the FM underscored Pakistan’s positive contributions to the Afghan peace process. The foreign minister noted that it is important for the concerned parties to seize the historic opportunity and work together for securing an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement while guarding against the role of “spoilers'', the statement said.

Both the leaders agreed that the Afghan peace process must be taken forward through consultations and in a manner that helps establish peace, and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region.

