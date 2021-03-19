ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.04%)
AVN 91.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.02%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-10.25%)
BYCO 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.56%)
DGKC 125.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.52%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.85%)
FCCL 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.36%)
FFBL 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.58%)
FFL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.35 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.99%)
JSCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.27%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.64%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.89%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.69%)
PPL 86.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.4%)
PRL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.81%)
PTC 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
SNGP 39.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 140.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.48%)
UNITY 29.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.29%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 48.21 (1.01%)
BR30 24,987 Increased By ▲ 375.21 (1.52%)
KSE100 44,845 Increased By ▲ 120.97 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,432 Decreased By ▼ -69.12 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ASIA RICE-India, Vietnam rates gain on robust demand; Bangladesh eyes stocks

  • Thailand's benchmark 5% broken rice prices eased to $505-$513 per tonne on Thursday, from last week's $505-$515.
Reuters 19 Mar 2021

Rice export prices rose for the Indian and Vietnamese varieties this week boosted by a pick-up in demand, while Bangladesh issued a fresh tender to stock up supplies.

Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled variety rates rose to $398-$403 per tonne, from last week's $395-$401, on firm demand and an appreciation in the rupee.

"Demand was always there for Indian rice, but some buyers were not making purchases due to congestion at ports. Since congestion is eased, they are also buying," said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Vietnam's 5% broken rice also rose to $510-$515 per tonne on Thursday, from $500-$510 a week earlier.

"We are seeing an uptick in demand from foreign buyers (Philippines, Bangladesh and Indonesia), who are seeking to buy rice from the winter-spring crop that has the best quality of the year," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

At a meeting on Wednesday, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told Philippine ambassador Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre that Vietnam had pledged to ensure long-term and sustainable rice supplies to the Philippines.

The Philippines has been Vietnam's largest rice export market.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice, in addition to buying in state-to-state deals with India, Thailand and Vietnam, while private traders are allowed to import 1 million tonnes of rice.

Bangladesh, traditionally the world's third-biggest rice producer, has turned to imports after repeated floods damaged its crops and depleted stocks.

Thailand's benchmark 5% broken rice prices eased to $505-$513 per tonne on Thursday, from last week's $505-$515.

Bangkok-based traders said the market was quiet and the continued decline in prices was largely due to the exchange rate, as the Thai baht has weakened against the US dollar.

Wheat Corn Rice Andhra Pradesh India's soyabean Kakinada Vietnamese varieties

ASIA RICE-India, Vietnam rates gain on robust demand; Bangladesh eyes stocks

UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations

PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance

Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal

Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief

PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved

Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Major wheat deficit looming

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters