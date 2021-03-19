ANL 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.37%)
Indonesia estimates 2021 coal output at 591mn tonnes

  • Coal exports, meanwhile, are estimated to reach 408 million tonnes this year, slightly lower than the government's initial target of 412.5 million tonnes, the data showed.
Reuters 19 Mar 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia coal output is estimated to reach 591 mln tonnes this year, official data presented by the energy ministry's director of coal showed on Friday.

This is higher than an earlier official target of 550 million tonnes as well as last year's output of 564 million tonnes, the data presented by Ridwan Djamaluddin in a virtual conference showed.

Coal exports, meanwhile, are estimated to reach 408 million tonnes this year, slightly lower than the government's initial target of 412.5 million tonnes, the data showed.

