Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Pakistan

Pakistan's COVID positivity rate reaches 8% with 3,449 new infections in 24 hours

  • At least 40 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours raising the death toll to 13,757
  • NCOC states that 42,845 tests were conducted across the country while 2,064 people admitted in different hospitals are in critical condition
Fahad Zulfikar 19 Mar 2021

(Karachi) The country’s coronavirus positivity rate has surged past eight percent mark after 3,449 new infections surfaced during the last 24 hours, local media reported on Friday.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 40 people died of the virus in the last 24 ours. The fresh fatalities raised the death toll to 13,757. Another 3,449 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the tally to 619,259, while some 578,314 patients have so far recovered.

In addition, 42,845 tests were conducted across the country during this period while 9,691,087 samples have been tested thus far. At least 2,064 people admitted in different hospitals are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the government imposed smart lockdown in different cities owing to increase in COVID cases.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar said that the government might impose another lockdown in parts of the country if there is a continued increase in coronavirus cases.

He expressed concern over rising coronavirus cases, saying the third wave of coronavirus has started in Pakistan and lockdown can be imposed in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He stated that the COVID-19 tests positivity ratio in the country is increasing which is alarming.

The NCOC head directed provinces to strictly enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent coronavirus the further spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, COVID-19 cases had dropped considerably in Pakistan prompting the government to completely lift a longstanding lockdown. However, the country is currently experiencing what officials call the third wave of the outbreak forcing the government to reimpose a smart lockdown in several parts of the country.

