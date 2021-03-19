Markets
Hong Kong shares sharply down at open
- The Hang Seng Index fell 0.84 percent, or 247.24 points, to 29,158.48.
19 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened well in the red on Friday morning following a sharp sell-off on Wall Street as economic optimism gave way to fears about inflation.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 1.13 percent, or 39.19 points, to 3,423.87, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 1.46 percent, or 32.65 points, to 2,204.84.
