Pakistan

Meezan Bank, Chapal Builders enter into strategic alliance

Recorder Report 19 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Meezan Bank, the best bank in Pakistan has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Chapal Builders & Developers, one of the oldest real estate builders and developers in Pakistan, to offer Shariah-compliant housing finance solutions for Chapal’s flagship residential project – Chapal Courtyard.

The MoU was signed by Arshad Majeed, Group Head Consumer Finance – Meezan Bank and Jawad Chapal, Director – Chapal Builders at the project’s site location, adjacent to Chapal Sun City near Safoora Chowk, Scheme 33, Karachi. The event was also attended by Ahmed Chapal, Director– Chapal Builders and Faisal Saifullah, Head Housing Finance – Meezan Bank.

Under this MoU, Meezan Bank will offer customised Shariah-compliant housing finance solutions to customers who intend to purchase apartments in Chapal Courtyard. Being the pioneer of Islamic Housing Finance in Pakistan, Meezan Easy Home product has been refined to enable all the segments of society to have easier access to this facility.

Commenting on the occasion, Arshad Majeed said “Meezan Bank is committed to expanding its product offering to make Shariah-compliant housing finance affordable and reachable to many Pakistanis through convenient and competitive banking solutions.”

Ahmed Chapal, while commenting on the occasion said “Chapal Courtyard is a one-of-its-kind residential project offering a state-of-the-art facility at a very attractive price, having covered area of upto 1,200 sq. ft. We are pleased and delighted to have Meezan Bank as our banking partner and thank them for designing a Shariah-compliant product catering specifically for our customers.”

Meezan Bank Housing Finance Chapal Builders & Developers Chapal’s flagship Chapal Courtyard

