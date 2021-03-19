ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Salaam Takaful Ltd launches loss of employment coverage for ICAP members

19 Mar 2021

KARACHI: An exclusive takaful product was launched for members of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), whereby takaful coverage will be provided to ICAP members against loss of employment.

The offer presentation and acceptance ceremony was held at ICAP where Rizwan Hussain, MD and CEO, Salaam Takaful Limited and Iftikhar Taj, President ICAP were present along with their respective team members.

Speaking on the occasion Rizwan said, “Salaam Takaful Limited has always thrived on innovation and developing customized solutions. Alhamdulillah, following our motto of ‘Going Beyond the Ordinary’ has made us the largest dedicated general takaful operator in Pakistan. In these uncertain times, this latest offering will provide the ultimate peace of mind to ICAP members, Insha’Allah.”

Earlier, Ali Latif, Vice President – ICAP and Umair Ismail, SEVP, Salaam Takaful Limited, welcomed everyone and shared the details of this offer and how it will benefit ICAP members. The Loss of Employment Takaful coverage offers an avenue of creating a financial safety net for ICAP members if they are faced with voluntary or involuntary loss of employment, with certain conditions. The coverage will be able to provide 3 months’ salary to ICAP members in case such a situation arises. Coverage holders will also be provided further value added services as part of this offer.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

employment ICAP Iftikhar Taj Rizwan Hussain takaful product

Salaam Takaful Ltd launches loss of employment coverage for ICAP members

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved

Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Major wheat deficit looming

Cotton import from India in sight

NCOC urges people to observe SOPs

Privately-imported Covid shots arrive: govt backtracks on price decision

Ambassador of Qatar meets FBR chairman

KP plans to build pilot crypto currency mining farms

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.