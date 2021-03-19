Salaam Takaful Ltd launches loss of employment coverage for ICAP members

KARACHI: An exclusive takaful product was launched for members of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), whereby takaful coverage will be provided to ICAP members against loss of employment.

The offer presentation and acceptance ceremony was held at ICAP where Rizwan Hussain, MD and CEO, Salaam Takaful Limited and Iftikhar Taj, President ICAP were present along with their respective team members.

Speaking on the occasion Rizwan said, “Salaam Takaful Limited has always thrived on innovation and developing customized solutions. Alhamdulillah, following our motto of ‘Going Beyond the Ordinary’ has made us the largest dedicated general takaful operator in Pakistan. In these uncertain times, this latest offering will provide the ultimate peace of mind to ICAP members, Insha’Allah.”

Earlier, Ali Latif, Vice President – ICAP and Umair Ismail, SEVP, Salaam Takaful Limited, welcomed everyone and shared the details of this offer and how it will benefit ICAP members. The Loss of Employment Takaful coverage offers an avenue of creating a financial safety net for ICAP members if they are faced with voluntary or involuntary loss of employment, with certain conditions. The coverage will be able to provide 3 months’ salary to ICAP members in case such a situation arises. Coverage holders will also be provided further value added services as part of this offer.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021