Pakistan

TEVTA to start career counselling programmes

Recorder Report 19 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) will soon be starting Career Counselling programs which would provide job opportunities for its pass-out students, so they would be able to earn money through factual counselling.

This was announced by TEVTA’s Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique who was addressing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony with CEO Shehryar Ahmad “WE HIRE YOU”, a career counselling & job placement service provider, held at TEVTA Secretariat.

Chairperson Ali Salman said that with this MoU between “WE HIRE YOU & TEVTA”, our students will be able to identify job opportunities in the industry according to their qualifications.

Ali Salman further added that, according to his vision, TEVTA is a step towards securing employment for its students by ensuring the provision of training in accordance with world-class CBT & A standards.

He reiterated that the provision of the best economic opportunities for TEVTA trained students is the fundamental priority of our new vision through new initiatives. Previously the employability and sustainable skill development of TEVTA trained students was the most neglected facet, he indicated.

With this Memorandum of Understanding, Students will able to acquire Out Class and Modern Consultancy, by directing them to the right career path from the professionals, and to make sure they have a long-term career.

CEO “WE HIRE YOU” Shehryar Ahmad added that we intend to ensure that students are given a fair opportunity in getting the right job.

He said this MOU, on one hand, will ensure accessibility of TEVTA students to national and international employers at lucrative wages through its platform. Addressing the MoU Ceremony, Shehryar Ahmed appreciated the initiatives of TEVTA. He said that our joint venture with TEVTA would help in the bright future of TEVTA students.

Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique said “WE HIRE YOU” will provide new economic prospects to TEVTA Graduates an opportunity to refine their skills and by connecting them directly to the right job as per their aptitude and related trade with the assistance of the right professional consultancy from the “WE HIRE YOU” experts.

TEVTA job opportunities Ali Salman Siddique Shehryar Ahmad

