ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 19 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2          Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date     Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price      Percentage
==================================================================================================
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Limited               10-03-2021     19-03-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Limited     12-03-2021     19-03-2021                  10-03-2021        20% (i)
Indus Motor Co. Ltd.          13-03-2021     19-03-2021                  11-03-2021      250% (ii)
Thal Limited                  13-03-2021     19-03-2021                  11-03-2021        80% (i)
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd.   13-03-2021     20-03-2021                  11-03-2021        10% (i)
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited            14-03-2021     21-03-2021                  11-03-2021        30% (i)
                                                                                            16% R*
Bunnys Limited                15-03-2021     21-03-2021                  11-03-2021      30% B (i)
International Industries Ltd. 15-03-2021     22-03-2021                  11-03-2021        35% (i)
International Steels Ltd      15-03-2021     22-03-2021                  11-03-2021        30% (i)
Murree Brewery Company Ltd.   16-03-2021     22-03-2021                  12-03-2021       100% (i)
Unity Foods Limited #         16-03-2021     22-03-2021    22-03-2021
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd.#  16-03-2021     22-03-2021    22-03-2021
F eroze1888 Mills Limited     16-03-2021     22-03-2021                  12-03-2021        20% (i)
Cherat Cement Co. Ltd.        16-03-2021     22-03-2021                  12-03-2021        10% (i)
Biafo Industries Limited      17-03-2021     23-03-2021                  15-03-2021        20% (i)
Pakistan State Oil Co. Ltd.   16-03-2021     24-03-2021                  12-03-2021        50% (i)
Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd. #     17-03-2021     24-03-2021    24-03-2021
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah
Limited                       11-03-2021     25-03-2021
Bank Al Habib Limited         15-03-2021     25-03-2021    25-03-2021    11-03-2021        45% (F)
Archroma Pakistan Limited #   17-03-2021     25-03-2021    25-03-2021
Fauji Foods Limited           19-03-2021     25-03-2021    25-03-2021                          NIL
Allied Bank Limited           19-03-2021     25-03-2021    25-03-2021    17-03-2021        60% (F)
Soneri Bank Limited           19-03-2021     26-03-2021    26-03-2021    17-03-2021     12.50% (F)
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd.     20-03-2021     26-03-2021
Habib Bank Limited            20-03-2021     26-03-2021    26-03-2021    18-03-2021        30% (F)
MCB Bank Limited              16-03-2021     27-03-2021    27-03-2021    12-03-2021       150% (F)
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd. #    20-03-2021     27-03-2021    27-03-2021
JS Bank Limited               22-03-2021     28-03-2021    29-03-2021                          NIL
National Bank of Pakistan     22-03-2021     29-03-2021    29-03-2021                          NIL
Faysal Bank Limited           22-03-2021     29-03-2021    29-03-2021                          NIL
Meezan Bank Limited           22-03-2021     29-03-2021    29-03-2021    18-03-2021        20% (F)
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Limited            22-03-2021     29-03-2021    29-03-2021    18-03-2021      27.5% (F)
Wyeth Pakistan Limited        22-03-2021     29-03-2021    29-03-2021    18-03-2021        25% (F)
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim
Limited                       22-03-2021     29-03-2021    29-03-2021                          NIL
Samba Bank Limited            22-03-2021     29-03-2021    29-03-2021    18-03-2021      7.50% (F)
The Bank of Khyber            23-03-2021     29-03-2021    29-03-2021    19-03-2021   15%(F), 5% B
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd.  19-03-2021     30-03-2021    30-03-2021    17-03-2021        25% (F)
Flying Cement Co. Ltd.        23-03-2021     30-03-2021                  19-03-2021      113.64% R
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills
Limited #                     23-03-2021     30-03-2021    30-03-2021
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd.      23-03-2021     30-03-2021    30-03-2021                          NIL
The Bank of Punjab            24-03-2021     30-03-2021    30-03-2021    19-03-2021        10% (F)
Engro Fertilizers Limited     24-03-2021     30-03-2021    30-03-2021    19-03-2021        40% (F)
Askari Bank Limited           24-03-2021     30-03-2021    30-03-2021    19-03-2021        30% (F)
BankIslami Pakistan Limited   24-03-2021     30-03-2021    30-03-2021                          NIL
Jubilee Life Insurance 
Co. Ltd                       24-03-2021     30-03-2021    30-03-2021    19-03-2021       135% (F)
==================================================================================================

Indications:

Right issue at Premium of Rs.58/- per share *

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.40/- per share ##

Preference Right Shares ***

