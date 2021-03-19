KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Date T+2 Dividend/
Name of Company Book Closure of last date Bonus/Right
From To AGM cum price Percentage
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Limited 10-03-2021 19-03-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Limited 12-03-2021 19-03-2021 10-03-2021 20% (i)
Indus Motor Co. Ltd. 13-03-2021 19-03-2021 11-03-2021 250% (ii)
Thal Limited 13-03-2021 19-03-2021 11-03-2021 80% (i)
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd. 13-03-2021 20-03-2021 11-03-2021 10% (i)
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited 14-03-2021 21-03-2021 11-03-2021 30% (i)
16% R*
Bunnys Limited 15-03-2021 21-03-2021 11-03-2021 30% B (i)
International Industries Ltd. 15-03-2021 22-03-2021 11-03-2021 35% (i)
International Steels Ltd 15-03-2021 22-03-2021 11-03-2021 30% (i)
Murree Brewery Company Ltd. 16-03-2021 22-03-2021 12-03-2021 100% (i)
Unity Foods Limited # 16-03-2021 22-03-2021 22-03-2021
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd.# 16-03-2021 22-03-2021 22-03-2021
F eroze1888 Mills Limited 16-03-2021 22-03-2021 12-03-2021 20% (i)
Cherat Cement Co. Ltd. 16-03-2021 22-03-2021 12-03-2021 10% (i)
Biafo Industries Limited 17-03-2021 23-03-2021 15-03-2021 20% (i)
Pakistan State Oil Co. Ltd. 16-03-2021 24-03-2021 12-03-2021 50% (i)
Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd. # 17-03-2021 24-03-2021 24-03-2021
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah
Limited 11-03-2021 25-03-2021
Bank Al Habib Limited 15-03-2021 25-03-2021 25-03-2021 11-03-2021 45% (F)
Archroma Pakistan Limited # 17-03-2021 25-03-2021 25-03-2021
Fauji Foods Limited 19-03-2021 25-03-2021 25-03-2021 NIL
Allied Bank Limited 19-03-2021 25-03-2021 25-03-2021 17-03-2021 60% (F)
Soneri Bank Limited 19-03-2021 26-03-2021 26-03-2021 17-03-2021 12.50% (F)
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd. 20-03-2021 26-03-2021
Habib Bank Limited 20-03-2021 26-03-2021 26-03-2021 18-03-2021 30% (F)
MCB Bank Limited 16-03-2021 27-03-2021 27-03-2021 12-03-2021 150% (F)
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd. # 20-03-2021 27-03-2021 27-03-2021
JS Bank Limited 22-03-2021 28-03-2021 29-03-2021 NIL
National Bank of Pakistan 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 NIL
Faysal Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 NIL
Meezan Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 20% (F)
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 27.5% (F)
Wyeth Pakistan Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 25% (F)
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim
Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 NIL
Samba Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 7.50% (F)
The Bank of Khyber 23-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 19-03-2021 15%(F), 5% B
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd. 19-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 17-03-2021 25% (F)
Flying Cement Co. Ltd. 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 113.64% R
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills
Limited # 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd. 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 NIL
The Bank of Punjab 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 10% (F)
Engro Fertilizers Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 40% (F)
Askari Bank Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 30% (F)
BankIslami Pakistan Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 NIL
Jubilee Life Insurance
Co. Ltd 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 135% (F)
Indications:
Right issue at Premium of Rs.58/- per share *
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at Premium of Rs.40/- per share ##
Preference Right Shares ***
