ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Czech central bank sets limits on bank dividends

  • The bank said dividend proposals would be assessed individually and it expected to be able to complete assessments in the third quarter.
  • Komercni Banka intends, as soon as the regulators allow, to return the capital surplus exceeding the volume needed in accordance with the outlook for organic and inorganic growth in risk-weighted assets and for capital requirements, to shareholders.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

PRAGUE: The Czech central bank said on Thursday it would set limits on bank dividends from 2019 and 2020 earnings based on four criteria, including a maximum of 25% of combined profits.

The central bank said the maximum dividend would be set from the lowest value of the four criteria.

The other criteria for the payout level were 100 basis points of risk-weighted assets; capital buffers after the dividend payment being 4 percentage points above overall capital requirements; and the leverage ratio adjusted for funds held at the central bank at 7%.

The bank said dividend proposals would be assessed individually and it expected to be able to complete assessments in the third quarter.

Banks have refrained from payouts since central bank recommendations came into place after the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Profits dropped by around half in 2020 although lenders maintain strong capital buffers.

Prague-listed Komercni Banka, the country's third largest bank which is majority owned by France's Societe Generale, reiterated on Thursday it was ready to pay dividends.

"Komercni Banka intends, as soon as the regulators allow, to return the capital surplus exceeding the volume needed in accordance with the outlook for organic and inorganic growth in risk-weighted assets and for capital requirements, to shareholders," it said.

Brokerage Patria Finance said the maximum dividend for Komercni Banka could reach 24 crowns a share under the criteria, less than half the 51 crown a share payout from 2018 profits.

Its shares traded up 0.4% on Thursday at 684 crowns.

The other Prague-listed lender, MONETA Money Bank , has previously said it would likely wait until the fourth quarter when regulatory recommendations should expire, saying the size of any payout was too small to distribute due to administrative costs.

The other largest domestic banks are CSOB, which is owned by KBC of Belgium; Ceska Sporitelna, part of Austria's Erste Group Bank ; and Italian lender Unicredit's local unit.

Czech central bank MONETA Money Bank Komercni Banka bank dividends Brokerage Patria Finance

Czech central bank sets limits on bank dividends

Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa

Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters