Saudi's January crude exports hit highest in nine months

  • Crude exports from the world's biggest oil exporter rose to 6.582 million barrels per day (bpd) in January from December's 6.495 million bpd.
  • Total crude and oil products exports rose to 7.75 million bpd in January from 7.71 million bpd a month earlier.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports rose in January for a seventh straight month to the highest since April 2020, according to the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) website on Thursday.

Crude exports from the world's biggest oil exporter rose to 6.582 million barrels per day (bpd) in January from December's 6.495 million bpd.

Total crude and oil products exports rose to 7.75 million bpd in January from 7.71 million bpd a month earlier.

Saudi's crude output, meanwhile, climbed to 9.103 million bpd in January from 8.98 million bpd in December.

The country's domestic refinery crude throughput rose to 2.343 million bpd while crude stocks fell to 137.207 million barrels in January.

Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, has voluntarily cut output by 1 million bpd for February, March and April this year to support oil prices.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other OPEC members to JODI, which publishes them on its website.

