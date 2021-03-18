IHC Moved Against 'Aurat March'

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday moved for legal action against the administration for giving permission of ‘Aurat March’ in federal capital.

The petition filed by ‘Shuhada Foundation’ had named interior ministry, inspector general of police (IGP), chief commissioner Islamabad and others as respondents in the case.

It stated that some NGOs were sponsored to promote western agenda in Pakistan and they were leading to hate and discrimination in the society. The women of Pakistan were being instigated through unethical slogans on the name of ‘Aurat March’.

The petition gave the reference of a decision given of IHC’s Justice Shaukat Aziz Saddiqui which ordered the interior ministry to point out the NGOs working on publishing and printing of controversial material. But the ministry had taken no measures in this regard, it further said.

The petition prayed the court to issue directives for banning said society foundation and take action against the organizers of ‘Aurat March’.