ECB can accept limited deposit insurance scheme as first step

18 Mar 2021
FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank can live with a limited version of a European Deposit Insurance Scheme as long as this compromise is considered temporary, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.
With political support lacking for full-fledged deposit insurance, European Union member are discussing a hybrid model, in which liquidity support would be provided to national schemes as a first step.
"In my view, this hybrid model could be a possible compromise way forward, as long as an EDIS with full risk-sharing, covering both liquidity needs and losses in the steady state, remains the end goal," de Guindos said in a speech.
