Mar 18, 2021
Pakistan

Pakistan to stand by Kashmiri Brethren till independence: Speaker

  The whole world should condemn India's inhumane atrocities in the occupied Kashmir, he added.
APP 18 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said that Pakistani nation resolutely support their Kashmiri brethren till winning independence from tyrant India.

Talking to former Prime Minister and President PTI Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry , the speaker said that Parliament would continue raising the issue at international parliamentary forums for mustering support for Kashmir issue.

Overall political, economic and security situation of the country was discussed during the meeting.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that whole Pakistani nation was united on Kashmir issue and Pakistan had always stood by their Kashmiri Brethren.

The whole world should condemn India's inhumane atrocities in the occupied Kashmir, he added.

He said that the international community should take notice of the atrocities perpetrated by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir. Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the ongoing brutality and violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) in the General Assembly.

The speaker said that Parliament had fully highlighted the issue of Kashmir on all regional and international forums. He said that Pakistan would continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of the partition of subcontinent and without resolving it, peace could not be established in the region.

The Kashmiri people have deep ideological commitment with Pakistan and Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively presented the Kashmir issue in the UN General Assembly.

He expressed the hope that PTI would win and form a government in Azad Kashmir in the upcoming elections.

