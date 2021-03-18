World
Travel on US roads fell 11.3pc in January over 2020 levels
- For all of 2020, road travel fell 13.2% to 2.83 trillion miles, the lowest yearly total since 2001. Travel on US roads fell 10.3% in December. In January, Americans logged 223.3 billion miles, with the biggest decline in the Northeast United States, where driving was down 16.2%.
18 Mar 2021
WASHINGTON: Travel on US roads fell by 11.3%, or 28.2 billion miles in January compared with the same month last year as millions of Americans continue to work at home and skip leisure trips amid COVID-19.
For all of 2020, road travel fell 13.2% to 2.83 trillion miles, the lowest yearly total since 2001. Travel on US roads fell 10.3% in December. In January, Americans logged 223.3 billion miles, with the biggest decline in the Northeast United States, where driving was down 16.2%.
Pakistan has 'resisted the temptation' of involving itself in arms race despite rising security challenges, says COAS
Travel on US roads fell 11.3pc in January over 2020 levels
Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa
Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours
EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab
Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs
First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi
Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC
Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan
UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan
Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings
Read more stories
Comments