KP Govt decides to close down markets on Saturday, Sunday due to spike in Covid cases

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to close down the markets on Saturday and Sunday in selected districts in view of resurge coronavirus cases.

This was stated by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash in a tweet on Thursday. The restrictions have been imposed in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Swabi, Swat and Malakand districts.

Medical stores, bakeries, general stores, auto mechanic shops, hotels, restaurants and petrol pumps will be exempted. Similarly, indoor gatherings including marriage ceremonies have also been banned.